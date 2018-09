Nas performs on Colbert

After spending the summer in Wyoming, recording his new, Kanye-West produced solo album, Nasir, Nas returned home to New York for an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. The veteran rapper showcased the album with a performance of “Adam and Eve” featuring Colbert house band leader, Jon Batiste. Nas also sat down with Colbert for a brief interview. Catch the replay below.