Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats serve up “A Little Honey” on Kimmel: Watch

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last month, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats wrapped up a summer headlining tour that saw them share the stage with Deer Tick and The Head & The Heart. On Thursday night, the Colorado-bred folk rockers made their return to the small screen, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In support of their March-released album, Tearing at the Seams, Rateliff and his collective performed “A Little Honey”. Front and center, Rateliff pleaded from the depths of his soul: “I’m so lonely, feeling heavy love, you’re just so far from where I want you now… I need some honey.”



Replay it down below.

Rateliff & The Night Sweats recently performed as part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival tour. They’re set to appear at Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival in November.