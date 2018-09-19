Here’s the spooky first trailer for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House: Watch

The Haunting of Hill House, Netflix

On October 12th, Gerald’s Game filmmaker Mike Flanagan returns to chill our bones with his spooky new Netflix series: an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House. So far, we’ve only seen various promotional stills, but now, he’s gone ahead and dropped its first trailer.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Carla Gugino, Timothy Hutton, Elizabeth Rieser, Michiel Huisman, and Henry Thomas, the trailer suggests that Flanagan has taken an expansive approach to the source material … but has hardly forgotten the spooky vibe.



Watch below.