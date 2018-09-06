New details revealed in death of We Came as Romans singer Kyle Pavone

Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans

The tragic death of We Came as Romans vocalist Kyle Pavone in late August of this year has been given some greater context, according to new reporting from TMZ that elaborates on the singer’s final moments.

While the metalcore band’s publicist confirmed that Pavone’s death was due to an accidental drug overdose, TMZ has obtained police reports and 911 calls that lend further detail to that harrowing night.



The website reports that Pavone’s girlfriend told authorities that she went to check on him after spending a long time in his bathroom — only to find him unconscious, feet away from a used syringe. The syringe itself was resting on the bathroom sink counter, the report says.

TMZ also recovered 911 audio that confirms Pavone’s girlfriend reporting finding him unresponsive, and receiving instructions to perform CPR.

When EMTs arrived, Pavone was given a shot of Narcan and rushed to the hospital, where he eventually went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.

While a toxicology report has yet to be released, police reports cite Pavone’s girlfriend revealing his struggles with heroin use in the past.

In the wake of Pavone’s death, his family and publicist have set up The Kyle Pavone Foundation, an organization dedicated to remembering Kyle and “serve and advocate for the musician community in their time of greatest need, providing hope and a means to carry on.” He was 28 years old.