New York rapper Black Dave bridges skating and hip-hop for Vans Share The Stage: Watch

Watch enough vintage skate videos and you’ll likely get a migraine from all the redundant punk rock. Not the case with Black Dave. This New York City rapper is changing the skating game with his own brand of hip-hop, having dropped a handful of mixtapes that have turned countless heads and flipped many a board.

“There are so many ties between skating culture and hip-hop culture,” Black Dave says. “From the music that people use in skate videos to the way the skaters dress…” His songs embellish this relationship, be it obvious hits like “Skate ‘N Rap” or more nuanced work like the tenuous chicken delivery jam, “On Da Map”. “My message to people is pretty much don’t conform,” he adds. “And that’s pretty much what my music’s about.”



That singularity will no doubt make Black Dave a standout among the other nine artists currently competing for a chance to open for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard.

Hit the pavement above with Black Dave for a spin or two and check out the rest of the Share The Stage finalists below: