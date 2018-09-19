Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are working on a new album

Nick Cave, photo by Ellie Pritts

Nick Cave is apparently hard at work on a follow-up to his 2016 record with the Bad Seeds, Skeleton Tree. The news comes from a blog post by Cave’s wife, model Susie Bick, who innocently let slip that her husband was holed up in a Los Angeles studio.

Bick wrote that she was suffering from “an autumn flu,” but appreciated the “lucid fever dreams” that revealed “whole collections of dresses.” Similarly, she said, some of the songs Cave is currently working on in LA “reveal themselves at night in his fever dreams. They are his Fever Songs.” That sounds like a pretty solid album title, but for now we’ll be satisfied with it as confirmation that Cave is back in studio.



Absent from the new record will be Bad Seeds pianist Conway Savage, who passed away early this month after being diagnosed with a brain tumor last year. However, Savage will be heard on Cave & The Bad Seeds’ upcoming live EP, Distant Sky — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen, which is due to arrive September 28th.