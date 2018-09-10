Nick Minaj addresses Cardi B fight: “Get this woman some fucking help”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got into a much-publicized scuffle at a Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Fashion Week event on Friday. In what was described as an “epic brawl,” the hip-hop rivals left the event in distress, with Cardi sporting a bump on her face, a torn dress, and a wig that was torn from her head. She also at one point lobbed her shoe at Minaj.

Later, in an Instagram post, Cardi addressed the brawl, indicating that it had to do with comments Minaj made about Cardi’s daughter. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fuckin off!” she wrote.



Now, on her Queen Radio show on Beats 1, Minaj offered up her perspective. Here are her comments on the situation, in which she denied making comments about Cardi’s child. The transcription come via Pitchfork:

“The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion. I was mortified. I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherfucking runway — and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt because we… made ourselves look — and I’ma get back, but before I go, I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child. And it’s so sad for someone to pin that on me because I’m the bad guy and they’re gonna believe them…. I would never talk about someone’s child or parenting…. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you’re right in whatever you’re doing… just speak your truth.

I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown shit. The other thing is to tell the world something just because you look fucking dumb. You knew that when that footage came out, you was about to look fucking dumb, so your publicist—also looking fucking dumb…—they hurried up and put out a statement. I’m such a ill-ass bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night.

I just want everybody to marinate for two minutes…. But we did hear this woman say that nothing’s off limits… because she has built her career off of sympathy and payola.”

Minaj also had plenty of harsh words for Cardi, though, saying the rapper “built her career off of sympathy and payola” and needs to get “some fucking help.”

She added:

“The world gave you a blessing, of a beautiful bundle of joy, and the only thing on your mind after you [gave birth] was to attack people and to stop their bags…. And you wanna let your publicist write something about stopping bags? Do you know what it is to sit in your room for hours and days at a time writing raps? You came into my fucking culture! I never had a DJ to play my fucking songs.”

[…]

“This is about, get this woman some fucking help. This woman is at the best stage of her career and she’s throwing bottles and shoes?… You n**as don’t care until somebody’s fucking dead…. This shit ain’t fucking funny. You put your hands on certain people, you gonna die. Period.”

Minaj has been at the center of multiple controversies lately, from her one-sided feud with Travis Scott to the postponement of her “NICKIHNDRXX Tour” to her continued promotion of convicted sex offender 6ix9ine.