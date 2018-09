Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams" Video

On “Barbie Dreams”, the latest single off Nicki Minaj’s Queen, the fiery MC roasts the various male rappers and athletes who’ve made a pass at her. In the song’s accompanying video, directed by Hype Williams, several of these rappers pop up — as puppets (!). Watch the colorful visual below.

Earlier today, Minaj addressed her newly reignited feud with Cardi B.