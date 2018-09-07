Nile Rodgers & Chic team with Craig David, Stefflon Don on new song “Sober”: Stream

Stefflon Don, Nile Rodgers, and Craig David

Nile Rodgers & Chic were supposed to release It’s About Time, their first album in 25 years, today. However, it’s been delayed a few weeks and will now arrive on September 28th. To tide fans over, Rodgers has shared another collaborative single from the record, “Sober”.

The new song features a pair of British artists, rapper Stefflon Don and R&B crooner Craig David. Everything about the track screams ’80s, from the Bobby Brown beat to the punchy delivery of the chorus, “She only loves me when she’s sober.” Take a listen below.



“Sober” follows previously released single “Till the World Falls”, which features Mura Masa, Anderson .Paak, Vic Mensa, and Cosha. Rogers and Chic also debuted the song “Boogie All Night” with NAO and Mura Masa on Later… With Jools Holland.