Nine Inch Nails launch U.S. tour by playing 1992’s Broken EP in full for first time ever: Setlist + Video

Nine Inch Nails kicked off their highly anticipated “Cold and Black and Infinite Tour” at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday night. Fans in attendance were treated to something truly special, as the band chose to open the set by playing their Grammy-winning 1992 EP, Broken, in full for the first time ever.

As such, NIN played “Happiness in Slavery” for the first time in 23 years. Other Broken tracks, including their cover of Adam and the Ants’ “Physical” and “Last”, were performed live for the first time since 2009.



(Read: Ranking: Every Nine Inch Nails Album from Worst to Best)

“This Isn’t the Place” from last year’s Add Violence LP also received its live debut, and the band once again pulled out a cover of David Bowie’s “I’m Afraid of Americans”.

Check out fan-shot footage and the complete setlist below.

NIN’s “Cold and Black and Infinite Tour”, which features The Jesus and Mary Chain in a supporting role, runs through mid-December. Grab tickets here.

Setlist:

(Pinion)

Wish

Last (first performance since 2009)

Help Me I Am in Hell (first performance since 2013)

Happiness in Slavery (first performance since 1995)

Gave Up

Physical (Adam and the Ants cover, first performance since 2009)

Suck (Pigface cover, first performance since 2013)

March of the Pigs

The Lovers

Reptile

Shit Mirror

Ahead of Ourselves

This Isn’t the Place (live debut)

I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)

Survivalism

Only

The Hand that Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Encore:

Less Than

The Day the World Went Away

Hurt