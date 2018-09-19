Nine Inch Nails finally perform “The Perfect Drug” live for the first time: Watch

Unlike so many of their peers, Nine Inch Nails celebrate the art of the setlist. Night after night, Trent Reznor and co. enjoy giving their fans little treats to remember, which is why it’s not too surprising when they do cool, fun things like perform the entire Broken EP on a whim.
This, however, is a genuine surprise: On Tuesday night, during the first of two shows at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Nine Inch Nails finally performed “The Perfect Drug”, some 21 fucking years after it first appeared on the soundtrack to David Lynch’s Lost Highway.
As you’ll see, the song is something of a chore to play live, which likely explains why Reznor put it off so long, but hey, the wait was worth it. His fans went apeshit, and judging from the reaction, we wouldn’t be too surprised if this makes it into the circulation from here on out.
Check out the fan-shot footage below and the setlist shortly after.
NIN’s “Cold and Black and Infinite Tour”, which features The Jesus and Mary Chain in a supporting role, runs through mid-December. Grab tickets here.
Setlist:
Somewhat Damaged
The Day the World Went Away
1,000,000
Less Than
March of the Pigs
Sanctified
The Lovers
Me, I’m Not
Shit Mirror
Ahead of Ourselves
God Break Down the Door
Suck (Pigface cover)
Reptile
Gave Up
The Great Destroyer
Burning Bright (Field on Fire)
Wish
Head Like a Hole
Encore:
The Perfect Drug (live debut)
Over and Out
Hurt