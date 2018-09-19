Nine Inch Nails finally perform “The Perfect Drug” live for the first time: Watch

Unlike so many of their peers, Nine Inch Nails celebrate the art of the setlist. Night after night, Trent Reznor and co. enjoy giving their fans little treats to remember, which is why it’s not too surprising when they do cool, fun things like perform the entire Broken EP on a whim.

This, however, is a genuine surprise: On Tuesday night, during the first of two shows at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, Nine Inch Nails finally performed “The Perfect Drug”, some 21 fucking years after it first appeared on the soundtrack to David Lynch’s Lost Highway.



As you’ll see, the song is something of a chore to play live, which likely explains why Reznor put it off so long, but hey, the wait was worth it. His fans went apeshit, and judging from the reaction, we wouldn’t be too surprised if this makes it into the circulation from here on out.

Check out the fan-shot footage below and the setlist shortly after.

NIN’s “Cold and Black and Infinite Tour”, which features The Jesus and Mary Chain in a supporting role, runs through mid-December. Grab tickets here.

Setlist:

Somewhat Damaged

The Day the World Went Away

1,000,000

Less Than

March of the Pigs

Sanctified

The Lovers

Me, I’m Not

Shit Mirror

Ahead of Ourselves

God Break Down the Door

Suck (Pigface cover)

Reptile

Gave Up

The Great Destroyer

Burning Bright (Field on Fire)

Wish

Head Like a Hole

Encore:

The Perfect Drug (live debut)

Over and Out

Hurt