Noname to release new album, Room 25, on Friday

Noname, photo by Ben Kaye

Noname’s sophomore album, Room 25, is coming this Friday, September 14th.

The Chicago MC has been teasing the impending release for a few weeks now and previously shared the album’s tracklist. Today, she confirmed a release date as well as the album’s artwork:



ROOM 25 – SEPT 14 pic.twitter.com/vtYlkylGet — Noname (@noname) September 10, 2018

Room 25 serves as the follow-up to Noname’s spectacular 2016 debut, Telefone.

Room 25 Tracklist:

01. Self

02. Blaxploitation

03. Prayer Song

04. Window

05. Don’t Forget About Me

06. Regal

07. Montego Bae

08. Ace

09. Part of Me

10. With You

11. no name

Revisit the Telefone track “Diddy Bop” below: