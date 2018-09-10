Menu
Noname to release new album, Room 25, on Friday

The Chicago MC has also revealed the album's artwork

on September 10, 2018, 2:23pm
Noname, photo by Ben Kaye
Noname, photo by Ben Kaye

Noname’s sophomore album, Room 25, is coming this Friday, September 14th.

The Chicago MC has been teasing the impending release for a few weeks now and previously shared the album’s tracklist. Today, she confirmed a release date as well as the album’s artwork:

Room 25 serves as the follow-up to Noname’s spectacular 2016 debut, Telefone.

Room 25 Tracklist:
01. Self
02. Blaxploitation
03. Prayer Song
04. Window
05. Don’t Forget About Me
06. Regal
07. Montego Bae
08. Ace
09. Part of Me
10. With You
11. no name

Revisit the Telefone track “Diddy Bop” below:

