Noname premieres debut album, Room 25: Stream

Noname, photo by Caroline Daniel

Noname has released her new album, Room 25. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Room 25 spans 11 tracks and marks the follow-up to her Telefone mixtape, which we at Consequence of Sound crowned one of the best projects of 2016. The LP — which is being billed as her official full-length debut — also comes after a string of collaborations with the likes of Joseph Chilliams and Saba.



Both Saba and Smino are featured on the track “Ace”, while Ravyn Lenae guests on “Montego Bae”.

In a recent interview with FADER, the Chicago MC talked about the difference between the two self-released efforts. “Telefone was a very PG record because I was very PG. I just hadn’t had sex,” she explained. “I’m finally able to dance around with the idea of being vulgar in that way.”

Additionally, Noname addressed some of the comments regarding her music being extra “conscious” and the antithesis of other female rappers:

“I feel like a lotta people are gonna be like ‘Ughhh.’ A lot of my fans…I think they like me because they think I’m the anti-Cardi B. I’m not. I’m just Fatimah,” she said. She also said she continues to see people tweeting her “like I’m this generation’s Lauryn Hill or I’m like the conscious version of different female rappers who don’t make the type of music that I make. … Maybe this project will show some of those people who think that I am this very, like, conscious female rapper that I’m just as regular and normal as everybody.”

Update: Noname has scheduled a tour in support of Room 25.

Noname 2019 Tour Dates:

01/02 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

01/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

01/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

01/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

01/9 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

01/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

01/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

01/18 – Tampa, FL @ Ritz Ybor

01/19 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

01/21 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

01/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

01/24 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

01/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

01/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Room 25 Artwork:

Room 25 Tracklist:

01. Self

02. Blaxploitation

03. Prayer Song (feat. Adam Ness)

04. Window (feat. Phoelix)

05. Don’t Forget About Me

06. Regal

07. Montego Bae (feat. Ravyn Lenae)

08. Ace (feat. Smino and Saba)

09. Part of Me (feat. Phoelix and Benjamin Earl Turner)

10. With You

11. no name (feat. Yaw and Adam Ness)