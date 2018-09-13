AMC’s NOS4A2 to whisk Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings off to Christmasland

Just as Stephen King’s works are enjoying a cinematic and televisual renaissance, so too are the creations of his son, writer Joe Hill. Not only is Hill currently seeing In The Tall Grass and Throttle—two novellas he wrote with his pops—turned into films, but he’s also developing his graphic novel series, Locke & Key, over at Netflix and, perhaps most excitingly, his 2013 novel NOS4A2 at AMC.

As we previously reported, NOS4A2 has been given a 10-episode order by the network. Now, the series, which will be led by Fear the Walking Dead’s Jami O’Brien, just took one step closer to becoming reality. AMC has announced that Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, who will appear in the upcoming Goldfinch adaptation, will play the two lead roles, and that director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Walking Dead) will helm the first two episodes. Production began this week in Rhode Island.



Cummings will play Vic McQueen, a working-class artist with a supernatural ability to square off against Quinto’s Charlie Manx, a monstrous immortal who feeds off the souls of children. Manx’s victims, after being drained of their livelihoods, are then shuffled off to Christmasland, a terrifying Christmas village that exists in some alternate dimension that, according to the book, may also contain a certain scary clown from another family property.

Olafur Darri Olafsson, Virginia Kull, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Jahkara Smith round out the cast. The series is said to premiere in 2019.

