Open Mike Eagle gets “Relatable” with new single: Stream

Open Mike Eagle, photo courtesy Kim Newmoney

LA-based rapper/comedian Open Mike Eagle has released a new single today, “Relatable (peak OME)”, the first from his upcoming project, What Happens When I Try to Relax.

Following up from the 2017 album, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, OME’s new single is as complicated, lyrical, and inscrutable as many of his other ambitious works of “art rap.” In a press release, OME says of the track, “It’s too complicated for a quick explanation….It’s about expectations of form, anxiety, middle age and middle class. and that’s just the parts I know how to put into words a couple months after writing it.”



What Happens When I Try to Relax will be released soon. Listen to “Relatable (peak OME)” below.

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream was a breakout hit for Eagle, granting him a robust solo tour, including performances at the Adult Swim Festival and Pitchfork Festival this year. On the comedy front, Eagle has been working with Mystery Science Theater 3000’s Baron Vaughn on the upcoming Comedy Central show The New Negroes, a variety show that combines stand-up and music to investigate “perceptions of blackness.”

Check out his upcoming tour schedule below.

Open Mike Eagle 2018 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

09/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival

10/19 – Den Haag, NL @ Paard

10/20 – Darmstadt, DE @ Oetinger Villa

10/21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine Am Berghain

10/23 – Prague, CZ @ Stings of Autumn Festival

10/24 – Warszawa, PL @ Smolna 38

10/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Arrte

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Centre Culturel Hip Hop

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

11/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

11/08 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

11/12 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport

11/13 – Tempe, AZ @ Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

11/17 – Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

11/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dada DaLLAS

11/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar