Ozzy Osbourne says he “didn’t have a great time” on final Black Sabbath tour

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Ozzy Osbourne is currently having a blast on his No More Tours 2 trek, as we witnessed at this show at New York’s Jones Beach last weekend, but the Prince of Darkness says he “didn’t have a great time” while touring with his legendary band Black Sabbath on their final trek,

In a new interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Osbourne was asked about the Black Sabbath trek, which wrapped up in February 2017, and he revealed, “I didn’t have a great time. I spent nine or 10 years in Sabbath, but I’d been away from them for over 30 years. With them, I’m just a singer. With me, I get to do what I want to do. I was getting bad vibes from them for being Ozzy. I don’t know, what the f–k else can I be?”



In the same interview, Ozzy further insists that despite the name of the his current tour, he’s not retiring. “What I’m stopping is doing what I’m doing now, going around the world all the time,” the metal frontman explained. “I wish people would understand I’m not retiring. Is it my bad English accent? It’s called the ‘No More Tours’ tour. It doesn’t say ‘No more tours ever.‘”

The current North American leg of Ozzy’s “No More Tours 2” trek runs until October 13th in Las Vegas. Read our full review of his Jones Beach show here.