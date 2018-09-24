Ozzy Osbourne drops lawsuit against AEG after company ends block-booking policy

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

Earlier this year, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne took legal action against concert promoter AEG, accusing the company of requiring the metal legend and other acts who play London’s O2 Arena to also perform at Staples Center in Los Angeles, if they perform in both cities.

Last week, it was reported that the policy was largely in place as AEG was ending the policy following news that the company’s competitor, Azoff-MSG, had ended a similar requirement that made artists who played Madison Square Garden perform at The Forum in Los Angeles.



Upon last week’s announcement, the Osbournes’ lawyer indicated that Sharon and Ozzy would likely drop the lawsuit now that the block-booking policy has been dismissed by AEG, and that’s exactly what the couple did this past Friday, according to Variety.

“Sharon and Ozzy are pleased that there is no longer anything to litigate,” said their attorney, Dan Wall, on Saturday.

Ozzy is in the middle of the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 concert. We caught his recent show in Jones Beach, New York; check out our full review here.