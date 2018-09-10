Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Paul McCartney adds new 2019 U.S. dates to “Freshen Up Tour”

Macca will travel to New Orleans, Fort Wayne, and Phoenix next year

by
on September 10, 2018, 1:45pm
0 comments
Paul McCartney, photo by MJ Kim
Paul McCartney, photo by MJ Kim

Next week, Paul McCartney will launch his “Freshen Up Tour” with a leg of Canadian tour dates before headlining Austin City Limits in early October. As revealed last month, McCartney will return to the US for a number of dates, which he’s added to today.

Newly announced stops include New Orleans, Louisiana on May 23rd; Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 3rd; and Phoenix, Arizona on June 26th. Tickets for these trio of shows go on sale September 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Coming in support of his newly released solo album, Egypt Station, check out McCartney’s full touring itinerary below. You can also grab tickets here.

Update: McCartney has also shared a video for the Egypt Station track “Fuh You”, which you can watch below.

Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
11/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
11/08 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Dome
11/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
12/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
12/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Previous Story
Spoon, Polyphonic Spree, Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke set for inaugural Buffalo Tree Festival
Next Story
Ghost announce 2019 European tour; Sister Imperator crashes car in new webisode
No comments