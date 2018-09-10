Paul McCartney adds new 2019 U.S. dates to “Freshen Up Tour”

Next week, Paul McCartney will launch his “Freshen Up Tour” with a leg of Canadian tour dates before headlining Austin City Limits in early October. As revealed last month, McCartney will return to the US for a number of dates, which he’s added to today.
Newly announced stops include New Orleans, Louisiana on May 23rd; Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 3rd; and Phoenix, Arizona on June 26th. Tickets for these trio of shows go on sale September 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Coming in support of his newly released solo album, Egypt Station, check out McCartney’s full touring itinerary below. You can also grab tickets here.
Update: McCartney has also shared a video for the Egypt Station track “Fuh You”, which you can watch below.
Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
11/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
11/08 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Dome
11/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
12/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
12/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle
12/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena
12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena