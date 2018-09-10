Paul McCartney adds new 2019 U.S. dates to “Freshen Up Tour”

Paul McCartney, photo by MJ Kim

Next week, Paul McCartney will launch his “Freshen Up Tour” with a leg of Canadian tour dates before headlining Austin City Limits in early October. As revealed last month, McCartney will return to the US for a number of dates, which he’s added to today.

Newly announced stops include New Orleans, Louisiana on May 23rd; Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 3rd; and Phoenix, Arizona on June 26th. Tickets for these trio of shows go on sale September 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time.



Coming in support of his newly released solo album, Egypt Station, check out McCartney’s full touring itinerary below. You can also grab tickets here.

Update: McCartney has also shared a video for the Egypt Station track “Fuh You”, which you can watch below.

Paul McCartney 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/05 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/31 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

11/01 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

11/08 – Nagoya, JP @ Nagoya Dome

11/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

12/03 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

12/05 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

12/06 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

12/12 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena

12/14 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

12/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

05/27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

06/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/03 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

06/06 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

06/11 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center

06/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena