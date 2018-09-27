Paul McCartney is releasing a children’s picture book called Hey Grandude!

Paul McCartney's children's picture book is out next year

Paul McCartney is currently touring in support of his latest solo album, Egypt Station—and will appear in his first 60 Minutes profile this Sunday—but today he’s got some altogether unrelated news. He’s written a children’s picture book, and it has a hilariously hokey name. It’s called Hey Grandude!, and it’s being released in September of 2019 via Random House Kids.



In a video posted to his Twitter account, McCartney says the book was inspired by a nickname, Grandude, given to him by his own grandchildren, of which he has eight. It follows the titular character, who he describes as “kind of magical,” and his own grandchildren as they go on adventures. He says he’s written it for “grandfathers everywhere.”

In 2005, McCartney released High In the Clouds, a children’s book co-written with Geoff Dunbar and Philip Ardagh. Hey Grandude! marks his first picture book.

See the video announcement below, which features some of the book’s artwork.