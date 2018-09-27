Paul McCartney says John Lennon only complimented his songwriting one time

Paul McCartney and John Lennon

This Sunday, Paul McCartney will appear in his first 60 Minutes profile. Reporter Sharyn Alfonsi spent two days with the Beatles songwriter at his U.K. recording studio, and a press release describes the pair’s interviews as “surprisingly intimate,” with Macca sharing “rare details from the Beatles years” and getting misty about the band’s final concert atop London’s Apple Building.



There’s also some laughs to be had, however. In one snippet, McCartney speaks on the competitiveness that spawned between he and bandmate John Lennon, and laughs while recalling that, in all their years together, Lennon only complimented him once.

(Read: 10 Paul McCartney Songs That Made Movies Better)

“It was ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ (from 1966’s Revolver),” he says. “John says just as it finishes, ‘That’s a really good song, lad. I love that song.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! He likes it!'” When asked as to whether he was openly complimentary with Lennon, he says he did, but that “you’d normally have to be a little drunk.”

Watch the clip below.

Revisit “Here, There and Everywhere” below.

For more great McCartney andecdotes, specifically as it relates to The Beatles’ sexcapades, check out McCartney’s recent profile in GQ.

McCartney’s currently touring the world in support of his newly released solo album, Egypt Station, and will soon release a 50th anniversary edition of The Beatles’ self-titled ninth album, a.k.a. The White Album. His 60 Minutes profile airs this Sunday, September 30th on CBS.