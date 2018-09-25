Pete Davidson responds to Chevy Chase’s SNL criticism: “He’s a fucking douchebag”

Chevy Chase and Pete Davidson (photo by Amanda Koellner)

Chevy Chase has a long history of taking bites of his career with his mouth. He did so again in a recent interview in which he had some pointedly unkind words for the show that made him, Saturday Night Live. Specifically, he called the current run of the long-running variety show “the worst fucking humor in the world…” Well, current star and future Mr. Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, wasn’t having any of it.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show (via PageSix) to talk mostly about his fiancé, Davidson held nothing back when addressing Chase and his remarks. “He’s a fuckking douchebag,” the 24-year-old comic said. “Fuckk Chevy Chase… he’s just a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him. He’s a putz.”



He wasn’t done, either:

“What has he done since ’83? Nothing. He had a big career and then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerkoff. He should know more than anybody. It’s disrespectful to Lorne [Michaels] too, a guy who gave you a career. No matter how big you get, you can’t forget what that guy did for you.”

Well, in Chase’s defense, he did have Community in the late-’00s/early-’10s. But we all know how that ended.

Saturday Night Live returns for its 44th season on September 29th. Adam Driver hosts while Kanye West makes his seventh appearance as musical guest.