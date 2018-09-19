Phoebe Bridgers makes late-night debut on Conan: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers on Conan

It’s been a full year since we here at Consequence of Sound dubbed Phoebe Bridgers our inaugural Artist of the Month, and just as long since she dropped her stellar debut, Stranger in the Alps. While the singer-songwriter’s star has risen exponentially in that time, it seems it’s taken a bit longer for the TV talkshow scene to catch on. Bridgers made her late night debut on Tuesday with an appearance on Conan. She performed a stunning rendition of “Motion Sickness”, a clear demonstration of how this sort of public stage has been a long time coming.

Check out the replay below.



Bridgers has a stacked tour schedule coming up, including solo dates with The National, which will see her perform at their own There’s No Leaving New York festival, as well as with Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band. She’ll also hit the road with her boygenius bandmates Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus to support their self-titled collaborative debut EP on one of our most anticipated tours of the fall.