Posthumous Prince album, Piano & A Microphone 1983, has arrived: Stream

Warner Bros. Records has released its new posthumous Prince album, Piano & A Microphone 1983. Stream the entire thing below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The nine-track, 35-minute collection compiles raw studio recordings Prince laid down at his home studio, Kiowa Trail, in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Mirroring his 2016 “Piano & A Microphone Tour”, each song features nothing but keys and Prince’s voice, presented precisely as they were originally recorded.



Included on the album is the previously unreleased rendition of the 19th century spiritual “Mary Don’t You Weep” (which featured in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman), as well as the “When Doves Cry” B-side “17 Days”. Other tracks include early versions of “Purple Rain”, “Strange Relationship”, and “International Lover” alongside a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You”.

Listen to the full record below.

Piano & A Microphone 1983 Artwork:

Piano & A Microphone 1983 Tracklist:

01. 17 Days

02. Purple Rain

03. A Case Of You

04. Mary Don’t You Weep

05. Strange Relationship

06. International Lover

07. Wednesday

08. Cold Coffee & Cocaine

09. Why The Butterflies

Recently, the majority of Prince’s full-length releases were made available on streaming services. A 27-piece orchestra performing songs currated by The Roots’ Questlove is currently touring under the name “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince”.