Preoccupations and Protomartyr announce co-headlining North American tour

Preoccupations and Protomartyr, photos by Pooneh Ghana and Daniel Topete

Two of rock’s strongest, most consistently innovative bands are hitting the road together this winter. Calgary’s Preoccupations and Detroit’s Protomartyr will embark on a co-headlining tour this fall of North America, with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, DC, Omaha, and more.

(Read: Preoccupations Share a Track by Track Breakdown of Their New Album, New Material: Stream)



Preoccupations (fka Viet Cong) released its solid New Material earlier this year, and this summer Protomartyr doubled down on last year’s Relatives in Descent with a new EP, Consolation. The 12-date tour will feature full sets from both bands.

See a list of the bands’ full itinerary below.

Preoccupations and Protomartyr 2018 Tour Dates:

11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace * ^

11/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club * ^

11/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall * ^

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw * ^

11/29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage * ^

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry * ^

12/01 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement * ^

12/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place * ^

12/04 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig * ^

12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * ^

12/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room * ^

12/08 – Kansas City, KS @ The Record Bar * ^

12/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird *

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

12/13 – Boise, ID @ Olympic *

12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue *

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent *

12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent *

^ = w/ Rattle