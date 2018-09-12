Preoccupations and Protomartyr announce co-headlining North American tour

Two of rock’s strongest, most consistently innovative bands are hitting the road together this winter. Calgary’s Preoccupations and Detroit’s Protomartyr will embark on a co-headlining tour this fall of North America, with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, DC, Omaha, and more.
(Read: Preoccupations Share a Track by Track Breakdown of Their New Album, New Material: Stream)
Preoccupations (fka Viet Cong) released its solid New Material earlier this year, and this summer Protomartyr doubled down on last year’s Relatives in Descent with a new EP, Consolation. The 12-date tour will feature full sets from both bands.
See a list of the bands’ full itinerary below.
Preoccupations and Protomartyr 2018 Tour Dates:
11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace * ^
11/24 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club * ^
11/26 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall * ^
11/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw * ^
11/29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage * ^
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry * ^
12/01 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement * ^
12/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place * ^
12/04 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig * ^
12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * ^
12/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room * ^
12/08 – Kansas City, KS @ The Record Bar * ^
12/10 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird *
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
12/13 – Boise, ID @ Olympic *
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
12/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue *
12/16 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *
12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent *
12/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent *
^ = w/ Rattle