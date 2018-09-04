Tyler, the Creator unveils new song “PUFF” and “BUCKET”: Stream

Tyler, the Creator, photo by Caroline Daniel

Summer is slowly winding down and Tyler, the Creator has a solid new song to soundtrack the changing of seasons.

Titled “PUFF”, the three-minute instrumental plays out like a relaxing bit of chillwave. If the tune sounds familiar, that’s ’cause it originally served as the foundation of Tyler’s 2015 Cherry Bomb number “Blow My Load”. The YouTube description notes a “gap tooth t” manned the keys here, which is likely a reference to Tyler himself. Come for the vibes, but also definitely stick around for the funny “Golf Radio” shout-outs toward the end.



Take a listen below.

Update: Tyler has shared another “BUCKET”, featuring the instrumental from the Cherry Bomb track “2SEATER”.

Here’s the original “Blow My Load”:

“PUFF” follows a series of Tyler cuts over the last few months, including “PEACH FUZZ” and one of July’s best, “Potato Salad”, featuring ASAP Rocky. Tyler also recently participated in a mini Odd Future reunion staged during Low End Theory’s closing show. His last full-length, Flower Boy, dropped in Summer 2017.

In other Tyler news, the rapper was one of many targets on Eminem’s diss-filled, not-very-good surprise album, Kamikaze.