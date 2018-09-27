Pusha-T announces new DAYTONA tour dates

Pusha T, photo by Ben Kaye

Pusha-T has played plenty of shows in support of his critical smash DAYTONA — just not as many as he’d intended. The G.O.O.D. Music head had mapped out a run of summer tour dates, but was forced to cancel a solid handful of them due to scheduling conflicts and “unforeseen circumstances.” Hopefully nothing unforeseen pops up again, as Pusha-T has revealed a new run of North American dates that include makeup shows for some of the canceled performances.

The new schedule includes stops at Chicago’s Red Bull Music Festival and Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw. Phony Ppl will provide support on the non-festival dates. Find the complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.



Pusha-T 2018 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Oakland, CA @ Treasure Island Music Festival

10/14 – Atlanta, GA @ AFROPUNK Presents the Carnival of Consciousness

10/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Albuquerque Convention Center *

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Red Bull Music Festival

10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

10/09 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst #

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom #

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Summit #

10/15 – West Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom #

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club #

10/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre #

10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues #

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

10/21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring #

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia #

10/24 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

10/25 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza #

12/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Musikkens Hus

12/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

12/12 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

12/14 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

* = w/ Jadakiss

# = w/ Phony Ppl