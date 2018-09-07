Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Joey Purp premieres new project Quarterthing: Stream

Chicago rapper's first effort in two years features RZA, GZA, and Knox Fortune

by
on September 07, 2018, 12:54am
0 comments
Stream Quarterthing Joey Purp project new
Joey Purp, photo by Bryan Allen Lamb

Chicago’s own Joey Purp returns today with his new project, Quarterthing. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 13-track collection serves as the Savemoney rapper’s first major release since his 2016 iiidrops mixtape. It boasts collaborations with RZAGZA, and Ravyn Lenae, as well as guest production from the likes of Smoko OnoDJ Khalil, and Thelonious Martin. Savemoney affiliate Knox Fortune, and Nate Fox — of the Chance the Rapper-affiliated group The Social Experiment — also provided assistance behind the boards.

Quartething was teased with “Bag Talk” and most recently “Elastic”.

Quarterthing Artwork:

joey purp quarterthing stream listen Joey Purp premieres new project Quarterthing: Stream

Quarterthing Tracklist:
01. 24/k Gold/Sanctified feat. Rayvn Lenae (prod by Thelonious Martin)
02. God Body pt. 2 feat. The RZA (prod by DJ Khalil)
03. Hallelujah (prod by Nate Fox)
04. Elastic (prod by Nez & Rio)
05. Aw Sh*t! (prod by Knox Fortune & DJ Taye)
06. QUARTERTHING (prod by Knox Fortune)
07. Paint Thinner (prod by Smoko Ono & Garren Langford)
08. Look @ My Wrist feat. CDot Honcho (prod by Smoko Ono)
2012 (prod by Knox Fortune)
09. Fessional/Diamonds Dancing feat. Queen Key (prod by Nez & Rio)
10. Karl Malone (prod by Nez & Rio)
11. Bag Talk (prod by Nez & Rio)
12. LeBron James (Thelonious Martin)
13. In The Morning feat. The GZA

Previous Story
Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce gives a Track By Track breakdown of new album, And Nothing Hurt: Stream
Next Story
Beetlejuice musical coming to Broadway in 2019
No comments