Joey Purp premieres new project Quarterthing: Stream

Joey Purp, photo by Bryan Allen Lamb

Chicago’s own Joey Purp returns today with his new project, Quarterthing. It’s available to stream in its entirety below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 13-track collection serves as the Savemoney rapper’s first major release since his 2016 iiidrops mixtape. It boasts collaborations with RZA, GZA, and Ravyn Lenae, as well as guest production from the likes of Smoko Ono, DJ Khalil, and Thelonious Martin. Savemoney affiliate Knox Fortune, and Nate Fox — of the Chance the Rapper-affiliated group The Social Experiment — also provided assistance behind the boards.



Quartething was teased with “Bag Talk” and most recently “Elastic”.

Quarterthing Artwork:

Quarterthing Tracklist:

01. 24/k Gold/Sanctified feat. Rayvn Lenae (prod by Thelonious Martin)

02. God Body pt. 2 feat. The RZA (prod by DJ Khalil)

03. Hallelujah (prod by Nate Fox)

04. Elastic (prod by Nez & Rio)

05. Aw Sh*t! (prod by Knox Fortune & DJ Taye)

06. QUARTERTHING (prod by Knox Fortune)

07. Paint Thinner (prod by Smoko Ono & Garren Langford)

08. Look @ My Wrist feat. CDot Honcho (prod by Smoko Ono)

2012 (prod by Knox Fortune)

09. Fessional/Diamonds Dancing feat. Queen Key (prod by Nez & Rio)

10. Karl Malone (prod by Nez & Rio)

11. Bag Talk (prod by Nez & Rio)

12. LeBron James (Thelonious Martin)

13. In The Morning feat. The GZA