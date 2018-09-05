Queen to release Bohemian Rhapsody film soundtrack

Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-awaited Freddie Mercury biopic starring Rami Malek, is set to finally open in theaters on November 2nd. Just two weeks prior, on October 19th, its official soundtrack will hit stores, and it features a ton of exclusive, previously unreleased Queen music and rarities.

The Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack spans a total of 22 tracks. Five of these are taken from Queen’s legendary, 21-minute Live Aid performance in July 1985 and have never before been released in audio form.



There are also a handful of all-new takes on Queen classics, recorded specifically for this soundtrack. One is a version of “We Will Rock You” that incorporates both a studio cut and live performance audio complete with audience participation. There’s a rendition of “Don’t Stop Me Now” which features newly recorded guitar parts from Brian May. Smile, the predecessor band to Queen, also reunited to re-record their original song “Doing All Right” (Queen’s own version later appeared on their debut album).

(Read: New Scientific Study Confirms the Obvious: Freddie Mercury Had an Unparalleled Singing Voice)

To maintain the “soundtrack” feel to the project, Queen also recorded their very own arrangement of the famous 20th Century Fox theme song.

The entire soundtrack was produced by May and Queen drummer Roger Taylor. Engineering and co-production was handled by longtime Queen studio collaborators Justin Shirley-Smith, Kris Fredriksson, and Joshua J Macrae.

Today’s tracklist announcement comes on what would have been Mercury’s 72nd birthday.

Bohemian Rhapsody OST Artwork:

Bohemian Rhapsody OST Tracklist:

01. 20th Century Fox Theme

02. Somebody To Love

03. Doing All Right… revisited (Performed by Smile)

04. Keep Yourself Alive (Live At The Rainbow)

05. Killer Queen

06. Fat Bottomed Girls (Live In Paris)

07. Bohemian Rhapsody

08. Now I’m Here (Live At Hammersmith Odeon)

09. Crazy Little Thing Called Love

10. Love Of My Life (Rock In Rio)

11. We Will Rock You (Movie Mix)

12. Another One Bites The Dust

13. I Want To Break Free

14. Under Pressure (Performed by Queen & David Bowie)

15. Who Wants To Live Foreve

16. Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid)

17. Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid)

18. Ay-Oh (Live Aid)

19. Hammer To Fall (Live Aid)

20. We Are The Champions (Live Aid)

21. Don’t Stop Me Now… revisited

22. The Show Must Go On

