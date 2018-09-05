Queens rapper Bambi Bandz brings vivid stories to Vans Share The Stage: Watch

Not everyone has an idea about who or what they want to be by kindergarten. Queens rapper Bambi Bandz (née: Ambar Cruceta) is an exception. By the age of three, she was already reading and writing, the only student in her class to do so. Now, nearly two decades later, she’s put that talent to the test with her unstoppable brand of hip-hop.

“Whenever I write a song, I like to tell a story,” Bambi says, arguing: “People are so used to women rapping about sex, drugs, men … that’s not what I’m focused on.” It isn’t. Bambi is more focused on telling genuine narratives, and tracks like “Future” suggest as much, painting vivid portraits of triumph that also double as mission statements.



That confidence will help her to the top as she’s currently one of 10 artists competing for a chance to open for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard.

Take a walk through Queens with Bambi above.