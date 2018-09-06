R.E.M. at the BBC box set collects rare studio and live recordings

R.E.M.

R.E.M.’s career trajectory as it relates to their relationship with the BBC will be laid out in a new box set entitled, fittingly, R.E.M. at the BBC. The eight-CD, one-DVD collection is due out October 19th via Craft Recordings and features a number of rare and previously unreleased performances.

The material in the box set was culled from R.E.M.’s numerous appearances on BBC programs as well as live concert broadcasts. Included are an entire John Peel Session from 1998, a pair of 2003 appearances on Drivetime and Mark and Lard, and the band’s 2008 Radio 1 Live Lounge performance. As for live shows, there’s a 1984 performance at Nottingham’s Rock City, clips from the Milton Keynes stop on 1995’s Monster Tour (their first trek after a six-year road hiatus), and the band’s iconic 1999 Glastonbury headlining set. There’s also audio of a 2004 invite-only gig at London’s St. James’ Church that featured a guest appearance by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.



The DVD features a 60-minute retrospective of R.E.M.’s entire BBC career called Accelerating Backwards, a film previously only aired in the UK and never before available for purchase. There’s also the band’s complete Later… with Jools Holland episode from 1998 and appearances on shows like Top of the Pops.

In addition to the box set, two-CD and two-LP versions called The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC will also be available, offering a selection of both the BBC broadcasts and live performances. The full R.E.M. at the BBC collection will be available for streaming. All the configurations feature a version of “Losing My Religion” recorded during a 1991 appearance on BBC 1’s Into the Night, which comes as an insta-grat download and can be streamed below.

Pre-orders are now live. Find the complete R.E.M. at the BBC tracklist and art below.

R.E.M. at the BBC Artwork:

R.E.M. at the BBC Tracklist:

Disc 1

Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991

01. World Leader Pretend

02. Fretless

03. Half A World Away

04. Radio Song

05. Losing My Religion

06. Love Is All Around

John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998

07. Walk Unafraid

08. Daysleeper

09. Lotus

10. At My Most Beautiful

Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003

11. Bad Day

12. Orange Crush

Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003

13. Man On The Moon

14. Imitation Of Life

Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008

15. Supernatural Superserious

16. Munich

Disc 2

BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998

01. Introduction

02. Losing My Religion

03. New Test Leper

04. Lotus

05. Parakeet

06. Electrolite

07. Perfect Circle

08. The Apologist

09. Daysleeper

10. Country Feedback

11. At My Most Beautiful

12. Walk Unafraid

13. Man On The Moon

Disc 3

Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984

01. Second Guessing

02. Hyena

03. Talk About The Passion

04. West Of The Fields

05. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville

06. Auctioneer (Another Engine)

07. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

08. Old Man Kensey

09. Gardening At Night

10. 9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull

11. Windout

12. Driver 8

13. Pretty Persuasion

14. Radio Free Europe

15. Wendell Gee

16. Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars)

Disc 4

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

02. Crush With Eyeliner

03. Drive

04. Turn You Inside Out

05. Try Not To Breathe

06. I Took Your Name

07. Undertow

08. Bang And Blame

09. I Don’t Sleep I Dream

10. Strange Currencies

11. Revolution

12. Tongue

Disc 5

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

01. Man On The Moon

02. Country Feedback

03. Half A World Away

04. Losing My Religion

05. Pop Song 89

06. Finest Worksong

07. Get Up

08. Star 69

09. Let Me In

10. Everybody Hurts

11. Fall On Me

12. Departure

13. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Disc 6

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

01. Lotus

02. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?

03. So Fast, So Numb

04. The Apologist

05. Fall On Me

06. Daysleeper

07. The Wake-Up Bomb

08. The One I Love

09. Sweetness Follows

10. At My Most Beautiful

Disc 7

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

01. Losing My Religion

02. Everybody Hurts

03. Walk Unafraid

04. Star 69

05. Finest Worksong

06. Man On The Moon

07. Why Not Smile

08. Crush With Eyeliner

09. Tongue

10. Cuyahoga

11. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)

Disc 8

St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004

01. Intro

02. So Fast, So Numb

03. Boy In The Well

04. I Wanted To Be Wrong

05. E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke)

06. Around The Sun

07. Aftermath

08. Losing My Religion

09. Walk Unafraid

10. Leaving New York

11. Imitation Of Life

12. Man On The Moon

DVD

Accelerating Backwards

Moon River

Pretty Persuasion

Pop Song 89

Orange Crush

Losing My Religion

Half A World Away

Crush With Eyeliner

Man On The Moon

Daysleeper

Imitation Of Life

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)

Leaving New York

Later… with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.

Intro

Losing My Religion

Lotus

New Test Leper

Daysleeper

Electrolite

At My Most Beautiful

The Apologist

Country Feedback

Parakeet

So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)

Walk Unafraid

Man On The Moon

The Passenger

Bonus Videos

I’ve Been High

Nightswimming

Bad Day