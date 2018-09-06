R.E.M. at the BBC box set collects rare studio and live recordings

R.E.M.’s career trajectory as it relates to their relationship with the BBC will be laid out in a new box set entitled, fittingly, R.E.M. at the BBC. The eight-CD, one-DVD collection is due out October 19th via Craft Recordings and features a number of rare and previously unreleased performances.
The material in the box set was culled from R.E.M.’s numerous appearances on BBC programs as well as live concert broadcasts. Included are an entire John Peel Session from 1998, a pair of 2003 appearances on Drivetime and Mark and Lard, and the band’s 2008 Radio 1 Live Lounge performance. As for live shows, there’s a 1984 performance at Nottingham’s Rock City, clips from the Milton Keynes stop on 1995’s Monster Tour (their first trek after a six-year road hiatus), and the band’s iconic 1999 Glastonbury headlining set. There’s also audio of a 2004 invite-only gig at London’s St. James’ Church that featured a guest appearance by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.
The DVD features a 60-minute retrospective of R.E.M.’s entire BBC career called Accelerating Backwards, a film previously only aired in the UK and never before available for purchase. There’s also the band’s complete Later… with Jools Holland episode from 1998 and appearances on shows like Top of the Pops.
In addition to the box set, two-CD and two-LP versions called The Best of R.E.M. at the BBC will also be available, offering a selection of both the BBC broadcasts and live performances. The full R.E.M. at the BBC collection will be available for streaming. All the configurations feature a version of “Losing My Religion” recorded during a 1991 appearance on BBC 1’s Into the Night, which comes as an insta-grat download and can be streamed below.
Pre-orders are now live. Find the complete R.E.M. at the BBC tracklist and art below.
R.E.M. at the BBC Artwork:
R.E.M. at the BBC Tracklist:
Disc 1
Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991
01. World Leader Pretend
02. Fretless
03. Half A World Away
04. Radio Song
05. Losing My Religion
06. Love Is All Around
John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998
07. Walk Unafraid
08. Daysleeper
09. Lotus
10. At My Most Beautiful
Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003
11. Bad Day
12. Orange Crush
Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003
13. Man On The Moon
14. Imitation Of Life
Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008
15. Supernatural Superserious
16. Munich
Disc 2
BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998
01. Introduction
02. Losing My Religion
03. New Test Leper
04. Lotus
05. Parakeet
06. Electrolite
07. Perfect Circle
08. The Apologist
09. Daysleeper
10. Country Feedback
11. At My Most Beautiful
12. Walk Unafraid
13. Man On The Moon
Disc 3
Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984
01. Second Guessing
02. Hyena
03. Talk About The Passion
04. West Of The Fields
05. (Don’t Go Back To) Rockville
06. Auctioneer (Another Engine)
07. So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)
08. Old Man Kensey
09. Gardening At Night
10. 9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull
11. Windout
12. Driver 8
13. Pretty Persuasion
14. Radio Free Europe
15. Wendell Gee
16. Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars)
Disc 4
Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995
01. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
02. Crush With Eyeliner
03. Drive
04. Turn You Inside Out
05. Try Not To Breathe
06. I Took Your Name
07. Undertow
08. Bang And Blame
09. I Don’t Sleep I Dream
10. Strange Currencies
11. Revolution
12. Tongue
Disc 5
Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995
01. Man On The Moon
02. Country Feedback
03. Half A World Away
04. Losing My Religion
05. Pop Song 89
06. Finest Worksong
07. Get Up
08. Star 69
09. Let Me In
10. Everybody Hurts
11. Fall On Me
12. Departure
13. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Disc 6
Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999
01. Lotus
02. What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?
03. So Fast, So Numb
04. The Apologist
05. Fall On Me
06. Daysleeper
07. The Wake-Up Bomb
08. The One I Love
09. Sweetness Follows
10. At My Most Beautiful
Disc 7
Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999
01. Losing My Religion
02. Everybody Hurts
03. Walk Unafraid
04. Star 69
05. Finest Worksong
06. Man On The Moon
07. Why Not Smile
08. Crush With Eyeliner
09. Tongue
10. Cuyahoga
11. Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
Disc 8
St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004
01. Intro
02. So Fast, So Numb
03. Boy In The Well
04. I Wanted To Be Wrong
05. E-Bow The Letter (with Thom Yorke)
06. Around The Sun
07. Aftermath
08. Losing My Religion
09. Walk Unafraid
10. Leaving New York
11. Imitation Of Life
12. Man On The Moon
DVD
Accelerating Backwards
Moon River
Pretty Persuasion
Pop Song 89
Orange Crush
Losing My Religion
Half A World Away
Crush With Eyeliner
Man On The Moon
Daysleeper
Imitation Of Life
So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)
All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)
Leaving New York
Later… with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.
Intro
Losing My Religion
Lotus
New Test Leper
Daysleeper
Electrolite
At My Most Beautiful
The Apologist
Country Feedback
Parakeet
So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)
Walk Unafraid
Man On The Moon
The Passenger
Bonus Videos
I’ve Been High
Nightswimming
Bad Day