Menu
Heavy Consequence Heavy Consequence
Metal and hard rock news, features,
interviews, premieres, and more

Rammstein are “almost done” with new album

The band is recording with a full orchestra and choir for the upcoming disc

by
on September 17, 2018, 5:43pm
0 comments
Rammstein
Rammstein

Time to get excited, Rammstein fans! The legendary German industrial metal act is “almost done” recording their first studio album since 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.

In a new tweet, the band writes, “Almost done! Orchestra and choir recordings in Minsk for album No. 7!” The post also includes photos of what appears to be singer Till Lindemann leading an orchestra in one picture and a choir in the other.

Last year, guitarist Richard Kruspe talked a bit about the new album in an interview with Resurrection Fest (via Blabbermouth). “I was very skeptical to go back with Rammstein into the studio, because last time we almost broke up because of making a record,” said Kruspe. “So it’s just always very, very stressful and painful. And I think going through that experience, I was a little nervous about that. And we came up with a deal, or an agreement. We said that we wanna go back and only record maybe five songs, to not put any pressure on us.”

He added, “We started, like, two years ago, and I can say just playing with the guys, for some reason, it was very natural and I had a lot of fun,” he continued. “And since then, we’ve just created around 28 ideas — I wouldn’t say songs, but ideas. And somehow we managed to move back to the beginning of the world of Rammstein where we, basically, are very emotional and very enthusiastic about writing again.”

At this point, Rammstein’s new album is likely to come out in 2019, which will make it 10 years between albums. In the meantime, the band is scheduled to perform two New Year’s shows Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on December 31st and January 2nd.

image

Behemoth's Top 5 Songs

image

Metallica’s Top 5 Songs

image

Tool’s Top 5 Music Videos

image

Alice in Chains' Top 5 Videos

image

Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” Annotated Video

Previous Story
Patrick Stewart to play Bosley alongside Elizabeth Banks’ other Bosley in Charlie’s Angels
Next Story
Never Tell Me the Odds: Riot Fest 2018 Festival Review
No comments