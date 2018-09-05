Recapping Castle Rock: “Henry Deaver” Proves There Are Other Worlds Than These

Castle Rock, Hulu, "Henry Deaver"

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues as Losers Mckenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Justin Gerber find a thinny and cross into the other world of “Henry Deaver”.

Together, they connect the dots between all the prior episodes, celebrate the show’s wild 180, and speculate on how the season will come to an end.

Listen above and remember to stream our exclusive interview with showrunners Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (20:00), Shining Moments (54:30), The Sematary (57:00), Misery (1:01:00), King’s Dominion (1:10:30), Room 237 (1:13:15), Final Thoughts (1:32:45), and Outro (1:37:45)

