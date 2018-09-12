Recapping Castle Rock: Season Finale “Romans” Feels More Like a Fumble Than A Touchdown

Castle Rock, Hulu

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock wraps up as Mckenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Randall Colburn close out the first season of the series with its highly anticipated finale, “Romans”.

Together, they meditate on the strength and weaknesses of the season, bemoan that ridiculous post-credits scene, and make some future predictions for the series.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (28:00), Shining Moments (1:45:30), The Sematary (1:52:30), Misery (1:55:15), King’s Dominion (2:04:00), Room 237 (2:08:00), Final Thoughts (2:23:45), Outro (2:30:00)

— In Case You Missed It: Recapping Castle Rock: “Henry Deaver” Proves There Are Other Worlds Than These

— Editorial: The Generation That Grew Up on Stephen King is Taking Him Back

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Guide: Stephen King in Five Films

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations