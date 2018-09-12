Menu
The Losers' Club
A weekly journey into the sprawling world of Stephen King

Recapping Castle Rock: Season Finale “Romans” Feels More Like a Fumble Than A Touchdown

The Losers wrap up the series' exciting first season with some final thoughts

by
on September 12, 2018, 12:00am
Castle Rock, Hulu
Castle Rock, Hulu

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock wraps up as Mckenzie Gerber, Michael Roffman, and Randall Colburn close out the first season of the series with its highly anticipated finale, “Romans”.

Join the Club: Support The Losers and Grab a T-Shirt!

Together, they meditate on the strength and weaknesses of the season, bemoan that ridiculous post-credits scene, and make some future predictions for the series.

Listen above and remember to stream our exclusive interview with showrunners Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw. Though, if you’ve already listened to it, why don’t you leave us a glowing review on iTunes.

Chapters include: Intro, Greetings from Castle Rock (28:00), Shining Moments (1:45:30), The Sematary (1:52:30), Misery (1:55:15), King’s Dominion (2:04:00), Room 237 (2:08:00), Final Thoughts (2:23:45), Outro (2:30:00)

