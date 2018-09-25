Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Red Bull Music Festival Chicago takes over the Windy City this November

Featuring Nas, Pusha-T, Teyana Taylor, Vic Mensa, Jamila Woods, and more.

by
on September 25, 2018, 1:10pm
0 comments
Red Bull Music Festival Chicago
Red Bull Music Festival Chicago

Red Bull will take over the Windy City this November with the first-ever Red Bull Music Festival Chicago. Taking place between November 3rd and 30th, the festival will feature an array of events – public lectures, immersive experiences, expansive live music performances, and more — all in celebration of Chicago music communities, the creative minds behind key scenes, and those pushing Chicago culture forward.

The festival kicks off November 3rd with an epic hip-hop bill at Wintrust Arena featuring the likes of Nas, Pusha-T, Teyana Taylor, 070 Shake, and more. In the ensuing days, Vic Mensa, CupcakKe, and Jamila Woods will also stage their own headlining performances.

The event calendar also promises a talk with producer and record label exec No I.D.; a party with Chicago’s LGBTQ-centric rap and R&B record label Futurehood; a celebration of Chicago’s vibrant Latinx music community with Pachanga, Future Rootz, Boy Jeanius and more; the Black Monument Ensemble performing their 80-minute musical and visual odyssey Where Future Unfolds – Flowers For Chicago at Garfield Park Conservatory; and loads more.

Tickets to Red Bull Music Festival are now on sale. Head here for more information, including a complete programing schedule.

red bull 2018 Red Bull Music Festival Chicago takes over the Windy City this November

Previous Story
San Francisco’s The Y Axes share the Origins of their new song “Empty Space”: Stream
Next Story
Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Dives Deep Into Key Tracks on New Album, Vicious
No comments