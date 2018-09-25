Red Bull Music Festival Chicago takes over the Windy City this November

Red Bull Music Festival Chicago

Red Bull will take over the Windy City this November with the first-ever Red Bull Music Festival Chicago. Taking place between November 3rd and 30th, the festival will feature an array of events – public lectures, immersive experiences, expansive live music performances, and more — all in celebration of Chicago music communities, the creative minds behind key scenes, and those pushing Chicago culture forward.

The festival kicks off November 3rd with an epic hip-hop bill at Wintrust Arena featuring the likes of Nas, Pusha-T, Teyana Taylor, 070 Shake, and more. In the ensuing days, Vic Mensa, CupcakKe, and Jamila Woods will also stage their own headlining performances.



The event calendar also promises a talk with producer and record label exec No I.D.; a party with Chicago’s LGBTQ-centric rap and R&B record label Futurehood; a celebration of Chicago’s vibrant Latinx music community with Pachanga, Future Rootz, Boy Jeanius and more; the Black Monument Ensemble performing their 80-minute musical and visual odyssey Where Future Unfolds – Flowers For Chicago at Garfield Park Conservatory; and loads more.

Tickets to Red Bull Music Festival are now on sale. Head here for more information, including a complete programing schedule.