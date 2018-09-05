Red Fang announce late 2018 tour dates, unveil “Listen to the Sirens” video

Red Fang are continuing to cement their position as one of the most indefatigable bands around. The Portland, Oregon, based heavy rock quartet just announced they are tacking on a batch of West Coast dates to close out 2018, including two end of the year concerts in their hometown and a New Year’s Eve concert at Seattle’s Showbox Theater.
The newly announced gigs are in addition to the run of shows this month that kicks off this coming Friday with the group’s appearance at this year’s Hopscotch Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wraps up at the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 28th.
This late 2008 jaunt starts on November 29th at San Francisco’s The Chapel and runs through the December 8th at The Olympic in Boise, Idaho. They’ll be supported on those dates by stoner rock duo Telekinetic Yeti.
If that weren’t enough, Red Fang also unveiled a new video for their vicious cover of “Listen To The Sirens,” a song originally released in 1978 by Gary Numan’s Tubeway Army.
“We’ve been a fan of Tubeway Army for a long time,” the band said in a press statement. “It was a blast to record a song of theirs with Adam Pike and equally great to make a video with Ray Gordon! I hope people get as creeped out by our version of ‘Listen to Sirens’ as the original!”
The video itself is unusual as it doesn’t fit in with the cartoon-y, over-the-top mood of the clips Red Fang have released for “Wires” and “Not For You.” It is, instead, a nice look at the camaraderie of this long-running band and a nice counterweight to the song’s otherwise sinister feel. Check out the clip and the band’s tour dates below.
Red Fang 2018 North American Tour Dates:
09/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/08 — Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House
09/09 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
09/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Firebird
09/14 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
09/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
09/16 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/18 — Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr @ HMAC
09/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/20 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/21 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
09/26 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
09/27 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle
09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
10/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Slaughter Que 2018
11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
12/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
12/02 — Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport
12/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
12/05 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
12/06 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
12/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Lounge
12/08 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic
12/28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
12/31 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox