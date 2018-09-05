Red Fang announce late 2018 tour dates, unveil “Listen to the Sirens” video

Red Fang, photo by James Rexroad

Red Fang are continuing to cement their position as one of the most indefatigable bands around. The Portland, Oregon, based heavy rock quartet just announced they are tacking on a batch of West Coast dates to close out 2018, including two end of the year concerts in their hometown and a New Year’s Eve concert at Seattle’s Showbox Theater.

The newly announced gigs are in addition to the run of shows this month that kicks off this coming Friday with the group’s appearance at this year’s Hopscotch Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wraps up at the Hi-Fi in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 28th.



This late 2008 jaunt starts on November 29th at San Francisco’s The Chapel and runs through the December 8th at The Olympic in Boise, Idaho. They’ll be supported on those dates by stoner rock duo Telekinetic Yeti.

If that weren’t enough, Red Fang also unveiled a new video for their vicious cover of “Listen To The Sirens,” a song originally released in 1978 by Gary Numan’s Tubeway Army.

“We’ve been a fan of Tubeway Army for a long time,” the band said in a press statement. “It was a blast to record a song of theirs with Adam Pike and equally great to make a video with Ray Gordon! I hope people get as creeped out by our version of ‘Listen to Sirens’ as the original!”

The video itself is unusual as it doesn’t fit in with the cartoon-y, over-the-top mood of the clips Red Fang have released for “Wires” and “Not For You.” It is, instead, a nice look at the camaraderie of this long-running band and a nice counterweight to the song’s otherwise sinister feel. Check out the clip and the band’s tour dates below.

Red Fang 2018 North American Tour Dates:

09/07 — Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/08 — Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House

09/09 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/12 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

09/14 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

09/16 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/18 — Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr @ HMAC

09/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/20 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/21 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/24 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/25 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

09/26 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/27 — Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

09/28 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

10/06 — Atlanta, GA @ Slaughter Que 2018

11/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

12/01 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

12/02 — Tustin, CA @ Marty’s On Newport

12/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

12/05 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

12/06 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

12/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Lounge

12/08 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic

12/28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

12/31 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox