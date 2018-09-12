Menu
Red Hot Chili Peppers to begin work on new album

Frontman Anthony Kiedis says the band plans to reconvene later this month

on September 12, 2018, 7:52am
Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Ben Kaye
Red Hot Chili Peppers will soon hit the studio to begin work on a new studio album.

That’s according to frontman Anthony Kiedis, who told the New York Post that the band has plans to recommence in two weeks’ time (via Alt 92.3). Kiedis spoke to the Post during a Fashion Week event in New York City earlier this week.

Red Hot Chili Peppers have kept a low profile since wrapping up a world tour supporting their 2016 album, The Getaway. The forthcoming release will mark the band’s twelfth studio album to date and third with the current lineup of Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Recently, Flea announced plans to release his memoir.

