Reignwolf returns with blistering new single, “Wanna Don’t Wanna”: Stream

Reignwolf, photo courtesy of the artist

Reignwolf (née Jordan Cook) took the festival circuit by storm a few years ago, causing an irresistible, unavoidable racket with his inventive one-man band. Now officially a three-piece featuring drummer Joseph Braley and bassist Stacey James Kardash, the rock project is back with new music and a new tour.

“Wanna Don’t Wanna” debuted on Sirius XMU last week, and it’s now come online for your streaming pleasure. Clocking in at just two-and-a-half minutes, the scorching track sports a playful intro that descends into a storm of distortion that threatens to drown Cook’s whiskey-scented shout. Hear it below.



Reignwolf will also be hitting the road beginning next week, with stops at Riot Fest and ACL along the way. There are an abundance of Canadian dates on the docket, including one in Cook’s hometown of Saskatoon. See the dates, and a tour poster, below.

Reignwolf 2018 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

09/21 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live

09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/24 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore

09/26 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works

10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird

10/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge

10/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

11/04 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/07 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

11/09 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

11/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre

11/14 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Pyramid Cabaret