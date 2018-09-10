Reignwolf returns with blistering new single, “Wanna Don’t Wanna”: Stream

Reignwolf (née Jordan Cook) took the festival circuit by storm a few years ago, causing an irresistible, unavoidable racket with his inventive one-man band. Now officially a three-piece featuring drummer Joseph Braley and bassist Stacey James Kardash, the rock project is back with new music and a new tour.
“Wanna Don’t Wanna” debuted on Sirius XMU last week, and it’s now come online for your streaming pleasure. Clocking in at just two-and-a-half minutes, the scorching track sports a playful intro that descends into a storm of distortion that threatens to drown Cook’s whiskey-scented shout. Hear it below.
Reignwolf will also be hitting the road beginning next week, with stops at Riot Fest and ACL along the way. There are an abundance of Canadian dates on the docket, including one in Cook’s hometown of Saskatoon. See the dates, and a tour poster, below.
Reignwolf 2018 Tour Dates:
09/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
09/14 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
09/21 – Covington, KY @ Madison Live
09/22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
09/24 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
09/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
09/26 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
09/29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works
10/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
10/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird
10/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
10/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Lounge
10/09 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/10 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
11/04 – Portland, OR @ Dante’s
11/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/07 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt
11/09 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room
11/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ O’Brians Event Centre
11/14 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange
11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Pyramid Cabaret