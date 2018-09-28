Break out the Szechuan sauce, the Rick and Morty soundtrack has arrived: Stream

Rick and Morty

Rejoice, Rick and Morty fans — the cult-favorite show of Kanye West and Internet dweebs of various degrees of intensity finally has a soundtrack album. You can stream the entire album in full via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The animated Adult Swim series has been going strong for three seasons (and going on a fourth and beyond), thanks in part to Ryan Elder‘s quirky, creative score, which is heavily featured on the album. In addition, Elder’s score is accompanied by music from Mazzy Star, Blonde Redhead, Chaos Chaos, Belly, as well as a couple of new songs inspired by the show itself, courtesy of Chad VanGaalen and hip-hop group clipping.



(Read: The Top TV Shows of 2017)

In a recent interview with Collider, Elder spoke about how he approached writing the first few original songs and envisioned what they’d sound like:

Usually the lyrics to the songs are written into the script, so they always have an idea of what they want it to sound like. For example, for “Goodbye Moonmen,” the script said, “Fart sings a David Bowie inspired song,” so it was very clearly in the script, and then the lyrics were all there, exactly what I used. For that, it was very clear. Others like “Human Music,” I had to call Justin and say, “What the heck does human music sound like?” Then “African Dream Pop” from Season One as well as an instrumental that Gavin puts on when he’s turning into a creature, a Cronenberg. So that was just in the animatic as African Dream Pop, and so I was like, “Oh man, what does African Dream Pop sound like?” And that one I got to just go off on my own and figure out how I wanted to emulate that, but it was all in the title, right? It’s gotta be African, it’s gotta be Dream Pop.

Alongside digital streaming platforms, the Ricky and Morty OST is currently available on CD and vinyl, with a deluxe vinyl edition dropping on November 23rd. The special edition LP will come in an elaborate plexiglass window with LED lights and feature a number of bonuses, including “an extended mix of the screaming sun from the second season finale.” Pre-orders are available here.

Next month, a 37-piece orchestra will bring the Rick and Morty soundtrack to life at Adult Swim’s inaugural festival in Los Angeles.

The Rick and Morty Soundtrack Artwork:

The Rick and Morty Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Rick and Morty Theme Song

02. Jerry’s Rick

03. The Small Intestine Song

04. The Flu Hatin’ Rap

05. African Dream Pop

06. Look On Down From The Bridge (Mazzy Star)

07. The Rick Dance

08. Goodbye Moonmen

09. Summer and Tinkles

10. Do You Feel It (Chaos Chaos)

11. Unity Says Goodbye

12. Get Schwifty (C-131)

13. Raised Up (C-131)

14. Stab Him in the Throat (clipping.)

15. Help Me I’m Gonna Die

16. Let Me Out

17. Memories (Chaos Chaos)

18. Stuttering Light (Chad VanGaalen)

19. Alien Jazz Rap

20. For The Damaged Coda (Blonde Redhead)

21. Fathers and Daughters

22. Seal My Fate (Belly)

23. Terryfold (Chaos Chaos)

24. Tales From The Citadel

25. Rick and Morty Score Medley

26. Human Music