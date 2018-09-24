Rihanna appointed Ambassador to Barbados

Rihanna, Ambassador of Barbados

At the fresh age of 30, Rihanna is already a pop culture icon in every sense of the word — her CV includes accomplishments such as Grammy winner, leader of her own cosmetics and fashion brand Fenty, and film franchise actress. Now, she has a new impressive entry to add to the list: Ambassador of Barbados. According to a statement from the Barbados Government Information Office, Bad Girl RiRi has been appointed “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” to her motherland.

Since 2008, Rihanna has served as a “Cultural Ambassador”, helping to elevate the tourism industry of the island country. This new position will see her taking on a more involved role, like that of “a person, especially a diplomat, invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, typically in a foreign country,” per a definition of “plenipotentiary.”



“Rihanna has a deep love for this country, and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education,” commented Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley. “She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home.”

“She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business,” Mottley continued. “It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”

The Anti superstar “couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country.” Added Rihanna, “Every Barbadian is going to have to play their role in this current effort, and I’m ready and excited to take on the responsibility. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mottley and her team to reimagine Barbados.”

Late last year, on the same day as Barbados Independence Day, the country officially renamed one of its streets Rihanna Drive in honor of the R&B artist.