Riot Fest adds Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday to 2018 lineup

Riot Fest lineup additions

Chicago’s Riot Fest goes down in a little over a week, but attendees are still holding out for a long-anticipated second wave of additions to join a lineup that already promises Beck, Elvis Costello, Interpol, Blondie, Incubus, The Jesus Lizard, and Father John Misty, among others. What’s more, today brought the unfortunate news of Blink-182’s cancelation, the result of drummer Travis Barker’s ongoing issues with blood clots.

Now, though, Riot Fest has confirmed three acts to replace Blink on the bill: Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday. Additionally, the festival promises further announcements tomorrow at 10:00 am CT.



Riot Fest 2018 goes down September 14th-16th at Douglas Park in Chicago.