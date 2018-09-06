Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Riot Fest adds Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday to 2018 lineup

The trio of acts replace Blink-182, who canceled their set due to health reasons

by
on September 06, 2018, 6:02pm
0 comments
Riot Fest lineup additions
Riot Fest lineup additions

Chicago’s Riot Fest goes down in a little over a week, but attendees are still holding out for a long-anticipated second wave of additions to join a lineup that already promises Beck, Elvis Costello, Interpol, Blondie, Incubus, The Jesus Lizard, and Father John Misty, among others. What’s more, today brought the unfortunate news of Blink-182’s cancelation, the result of drummer Travis Barker’s ongoing issues with blood clots.

Now, though, Riot Fest has confirmed three acts to replace Blink on the bill: Weezer, Run the Jewels, and Taking Back Sunday. Additionally, the festival promises further announcements tomorrow at 10:00 am CT.

Riot Fest 2018 goes down September 14th-16th at Douglas Park in Chicago.

Previous Story
Elle Fanning is a would-be pop star in the teaser for Teen Spirit: Watch
Next Story
Windhand offer up new track “Diablerie”: Stream
No comments