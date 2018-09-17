Riot Fest 2018 Photo Gallery: Weezer, Elvis Costello, Calpurnia, Gary Numan, The Jesus Lizard

Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Every September, Riot Fest takes over Chicago’s Douglas Park, where thousands upon thousands of crusty punks, both young and old, celebrate the rowdiest of the genre. If they’re lucky, they might also get a chance to see some carnival fare, too.

This year brought an eclectic mix, from rock ‘n’ roll heroes such as Weezer, Beck, Elvis Costello, and Jerry Lee Lewis to old-school outfits like The Jesus Lizard, FEAR, and Digable Planets to younger champs such as Bleachers, Calpurnia, and Cat Power.



Senior photographer Heather Kaplan was on location and captured the festivities for all of you to experience yourself.