Riot Fest 2018 Photo Gallery: Weezer, Elvis Costello, Calpurnia, Gary Numan, The Jesus Lizard

Every September, Riot Fest takes over Chicago’s Douglas Park, where thousands upon thousands of crusty punks, both young and old, celebrate the rowdiest of the genre. If they’re lucky, they might also get a chance to see some carnival fare, too.
Senior photographer Heather Kaplan was on location and captured the festivities for all of you to experience yourself. So, relive the weekend below with our exhaustive photo gallery and follow both Heather and Consequence of Sound on Instagram.
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Beck, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Johnny Marr, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Elvis Costello, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Johnny Marr, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Elvis Costello, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Elvis Costello, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jerry Lee Lewis, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Aquabats, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
HEALTH, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jerry Lee Lewis, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Cat Power, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
HEALTH, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Johnny Marr, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Johnny Marr, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
HEALTH, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Aquabats, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
Beck, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jerry Lee Lewis, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Reignwolf, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Cat Power, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Reignwolf, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Elvis Costello, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Aquabats, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Johnny Marr, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Reignwolf, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jerry Lee Lewis, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Aquabats, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Johnny Marr, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Reignwolf, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Calpurnia, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Beck, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Reignwolf, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jerry Lee Lewis, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jerry Lee Lewis, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
FEAR, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Jerry Lee Lewis, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
HEALTH, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Gary Numan, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Digable Planets, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Cat Power, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Sum 41, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Jesus Lizard, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Aquabats, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Weezer, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Bleachers, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Suicidal Tendencies, photo by Heather Kaplan
The Aquabats, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Elvis Costello, Riot Fest 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan