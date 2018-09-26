Robyn finally releases “Honey”, the title track to her forthcoming album: Stream

Robyn

She teased it back in 2017 on an episode of HBO’s Girls. She debuted it briefly as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio One. Now, finally, Robyn has released the title track to her forthcoming album, “Honey”.

Robyn took so long to share “Honey” mainly because it was never finished. It took her realizing the song needed to be a pure club track for her to finally spear the white whale. “It’s not produced or written as a normal pop song,” Robyn explained in a press release. “It is totally based on this idea of club music… When you’re listening to club music, there’s no reward. The reward isn’t, ‘Oh, here’s the chorus, here’s the lyric that makes sense.’ You have to enjoy what it is. You have to enjoy that there’s no conclusion.”



And, indeed, there isn’t really a conclusion to “Honey”. Its sweet notes pulse and beat in a swirl of ecstasy that never quite peeks, a tease that reflects lyrics like, “No, you’re not gonna get what you need/ But baby, I have what you want/ Come get your honey.” Take a listen below.

Honey is out October 26th via Interscope and Robyn’s own Konichiwa label. In addition to revealing the title track, the Swedish pop star has also unveiled the complete tracklist, which includes the previous single “Missing U”. Peep it down below.

Honey Tracklist:

01. Missing U

02. Human Being

03. Because It’s In The Music

04. Baby Forgive Me

05. Send To Robin Immediately

06. Honey

07. Between The Lines

08. Beach 2K20

09. Ever Again

“Honey” Single Artwork: