13th Floor Elevators’ Roky Erickson and White Mystery announce fall tour

The 13th Floor Elevators’ Roky Erickson and Chicago garage rockers White Mystery are teaming up for a fall tour. Appropriately dubbed the “Psychedelic Generations Tour”, the 11-date trek is focused mostly on the East Coast. The trek kicks off October 27 in Carrboro, North Carolina and includes a Halloween date in Queens, New York. Other stops include Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Jersey City, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.

White Mystery will be playing a number of local Chicago shows and DJ sets ahead of their journey with Erickson — which also includes a hometown stop — and you can find their complete schedule below. Tickets to the “Psychedelic Generations Tour” are available now.



White Mystery and Rocky Erickson 2018 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ SPiN *

09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Sportsman’s Club #

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Royal Palm Shuffle Board Club #

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ ACE Hotel #

09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Revolution Oktoberfest *

10/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

10/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

10/31 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

11/02 – Somervilla, MA @ Once Ballroom

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

11/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room