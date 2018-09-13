Menu
13th Floor Elevators’ Roky Erickson and White Mystery announce fall tour

The Psychedelic Generations tour will ride through the East Coast this fall

by
on September 13, 2018, 3:36pm
The 13th Floor Elevators’ Roky Erickson and Chicago garage rockers White Mystery are teaming up for a fall tour. Appropriately dubbed the “Psychedelic Generations Tour”, the 11-date trek is focused mostly on the East Coast. The trek kicks off October 27 in Carrboro, North Carolina and includes a Halloween date in Queens, New York. Other stops include Philadelphia, Toronto, Detroit, Jersey City, St. Louis, and Washington, DC.

White Mystery will be playing a number of local Chicago shows and DJ sets ahead of their journey with Erickson — which also includes a hometown stop — and you can find their complete schedule below. Tickets to the “Psychedelic Generations Tour” are available now.

White Mystery and Rocky Erickson 2018 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ SPiN *
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Sportsman’s Club #
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Royal Palm Shuffle Board Club #
09/27 – Chicago, IL @ ACE Hotel #
09/29 – Chicago, IL @ Revolution Oktoberfest *
10/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
10/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
10/31 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
11/02 – Somervilla, MA @ Once Ballroom
11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/06 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/08 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
11/09 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
11/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

