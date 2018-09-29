Ryan Reynolds to star in a movie about a video game NPC

Ryan Reynolds, photo by Heather Kaplan

Ryan Reynolds is all over the damn place these days. Not that that’s a bad thing. In addition to alienating audiences as Marvel’s wisecracking Deadpool, the actor is slated to star in a live-action Pokemon movie, shepherd a Clue remake, and produce a stoner spin on Home Alone. Now, he’s teaming up with Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy for another intriguing project.

Produced by 20th Century Fox and Reynolds’ own Maximum Effort label, Free Guy will star Reynolds as a background character in a video game who comes to realize the artificiality of his surroundings, making it sound a bit like Wreck-It Ralph meets Pleasantville. Considering the story finds Reynolds’ character trying to prevent the makers from shutting it down, it appears the game will likely be some kind of MMORPG. Levy, who previously helmed the Night at the Museum movies, will direct.



We’d like to imagine that he’s spending a few hundred hours playing World of Warcraft as research.