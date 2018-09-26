Saves the Day share new single “Kerouac & Cassady”: Stream

Saves the Day, photo by Tom Stone

Saves the Day will return with their first album in five years, 9, on October 26th via Equal Vision Records. The follow-up to their 2013 self-titled LP is described as an encapsulation of the band’s journey from founder Chris Conley’s perspective. Lead single “Rendezvous” saw Conley juxtaposing the basement shows of Saves the Day’s early years with the international acclaim they have today to express his gratitude. On new track “Kerouac & Cassady”, he looks forward as the band gets ready for yet another tour.

A propulsive and unrelenting pop punk fist-pumper, “Kerouac & Cassady” takes listeners through a week on the road with Saves the Day. “Monday swing from a chandelier, peeling oranges, drinking American Beer/ Two floors down get caught in a revolving door,” Conley sings with the assurance of someone who actually experienced these things. “Sunday drive to the next airport, one oxblood boot on a black dashboard/ 20 years into a lifelong endless tour.”

Take a listen via the lyric video below.

Saves the Day have also expanded their North American tour schedule to include dates stretching into 2019 and featuring Remo Drive in support. Check their full itinerary below.

Saves the Day 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge &

11/03 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House *

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

11/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

11/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls *

11/10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

11/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Living Art *

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise *

11/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw &

11/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! *

11/16 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

11/17 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

11/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Social *

11/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater Complex *

02/15 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

02/16 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill #

02/18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater #

02/19 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater #

02/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

02/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

02/23 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore #

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

02/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s #

02/28 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour #

03/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC #

03/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

03/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

03/05 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

03/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic #

03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

* = w/ Kevin Devine and An Horse

& = w/ An Horse

# = w/ Remo Drive and Mighty