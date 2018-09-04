L.A. District Attorney won’t pursue sexual assault cases against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, and Anthony Anderson

Steven Seagal, Kevin Spacey, and Anthony Anderson

While the court of public opinion passed their judgement on Kevin Spacey when his latest film, Billionaire Boys Club, took in just $618 on its opening weekend, the legal system has been far kinder. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has announced that it won’t be prosecuting sexual assault cases levied against the former House of Cards star, nor those alleged against Steven Seagal and Anthony Anderson.

As far as the specific charges against Spacey and Putin’s Pal Seagal, the DA determined that the statue of limitations had passed in both instances. In the case of Anderson, meanwhile, the black-ish actor was accused of assaulting a woman in July. However, authorities say that “the reporting party has declined to be interviewed by the investigating officer,” so the case could not go forward.



Spacey still faces a second sexual assault charge, which the LA DA is reportedly actively reviewing (via Deadline). The one that authorities declined today stems from a 1992 incident that occurred while the alleged victim was not a minor.

The case against Seagal involved a victim who claimed the one-time action star had sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was 18. A number of women, including Jenny McCarthy, Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero, have also accused Seagal of harassment dating back to 1998.

A litany of charges against Harvey Weinstein, whose atrocious behavior sparked the #MeToo movement that led to Spacey’s downfall, are still being pursued by the Los Angeles DA.