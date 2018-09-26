She & Him announce Christmas concerts, first shows in five years

She & Him, photo by Dan Winters

M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel have put out a fair amount of music together as She & Him since their 2013 full-length, Volume 3. There was their 2014 album of standards, Classics, and their second holiday collection, 2016’s A Christmas Party; recently, they shared a pair of mirror songs, “She Gives Her Love to Me” and “He Gives His Love to Me”, on the Universal Love compilation EP. Yet for all that music, there hasn’t been a She & Him show in five years. Well, get ready for an early Christmas present, because they’ve just announced their return to the stage with a trio of holiday concerts.

Dubbed “A Very She & Him Christmas Party”, the three date are set to take place in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Austin this December. No doubt they’ll be playing songs from A Christmas Party and their first Yuletide collection, 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they had a few jolly surprises up their sleeves, either.



Tickets go on sale via the She & Him website this Friday, September 28th, with $1 from every ticket going towards local food banks. Find the Christmas Party itinerary below.

“A Very She & Him Christmas Party” 2018 Tour Dates:

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

12/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

Revisit She & Him’s take on “Winter Wonderland” below.