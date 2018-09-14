Dolly Parton and Sia join forces for new version of “Here I Am”: Stream

Dolly Parton and Sia

Country music icon Dolly Parton has a number of Netflix projects lined up for the near future. One is Dumplin’, a movie about a plus-size teenager who is a diehard Parton fan. The film is based on a 2015 novel of the same name and features a soundtrack exclusively written and recorded by Parton herself.

Due out November 30th through Dolly Records/RCA, the soundtrack is said to include six all-new original compositions. There are also new versions of past Parton hits, re-recorded as duets with the help of Sia, Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, and Alison Krauss, among others.



To tease the soundtrack and film, Parton has shared her duet with “the incredible” Sia, which is an updated rendition of “Here I Am”. The track originally appeared on Parton’s Coat of Many Colors album from 1971.

Hear it down below.

Dumplin’, which stars Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, is set to hit Netflix sometime later this year. The streaming service is also developing a new anthology series whose episodes will be based on Parton’s hit songs.

“Here I Am” Artwork: