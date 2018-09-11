Menu
Slice, starring Chance the Rapper and Zazie Beetz, is out now: Stream

Chance, Beetz, Paul Scheer, Rae Gray, and director Austin Vesely also participate in a Q&A at the film's premiere

on September 11, 2018, 10:27am
Chance the Rapper and Zazie Beetz in Slice

Last night saw the premiere of Slice, the independent horror comedy starring Chance the Rapper and directed by his close friend and collaborator Austin Vesely. After bowing in theaters across the country, the film is already available to rent or buy from online streaming retailers like iTunes and Google Play.

Chance stars alongside Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Paul Scheer of The League fame, Fear the Walking Dead actress Rae GrayInsecure’s Y’Lan NoelChris ParnellHannibal Buress, and Tim Decker. Set in a world where ghosts, werewolves, and witches are just a part of reality, the film centers on the mysterious deaths of food delivery workers in the small town of Kingfisher. As a local reporter (Gray) looks into the killing spree, two food drivers (Chance and Beetz) team up to stop the madness themselves. Making matters more terrifying for the duo, however, is that one of them happens to suffer from lycanthropy and the other works at a pizza shop built on a gateway to hell.

Below, watch a trailer for Slice, and read our full review of the film here.

There’s also a Q&A from Monday night’s premiere in Chicago featuring Sheer, Chance, Vesely, Beetz, and Gray, which you can watch here.

