Smashing Pumpkins open to anniversary tours for Mellon Collie and Machina

The Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins are now a week removed from releasing their best song in over a decade, “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)”, which is essentially the reunion salvo that “Solara” totally wasn’t when it first dropped earlier this summer.

Yet, despite this leap forward, Billy Corgan is looking to the past and mulling over possible anniversary tours surrounding both 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s highly underrated double album, Machina/Machina II.



This week, the outspoken Alex Jones regular and cat enthusiast sat down with KROQ (via NME), where he meditated on the idea of revisiting both albums in full for a high-concept spectacle similar to this summer’s “Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour”.

“Imagine having a film script, and a bunch of songs that go with the film script, and a story, and it could be made anyway,” he explained. “The band could perform it onstage with visuals like the tour we just did [on the current ‘Shiny Oh So Bright Tour’]. You could enact it theatrically, which probably isn’t the optimal way to do it, because the band sort of needs to be part of the show.

“Or you could turn it into a musical movie, like Tommy or The Wall or something like that. Hopefully this will set the stage for that someday being released,” he continued. “With that said, Mellon Collie was sort of written as a musical, but it was never explored publicly. We still are hopeful that as we go along we will be able to create similar shows around those albums [including Machina], in the way that we created a show around the Shiny tour.”

Count us in, especially if it opens the door for a performance of Machina/The Machines of God and Machina II/The Friends & Enemies Of Modern Music. Speaking of which, both albums will serve as the next box set to be released from the band, as Corgan recently confirmed in an Instagram Q&A that, “The albums will be released together as originally conceived.”

That’s not all. While speaking with The Pulse Of Radio, Corgan said the band was “going to just start unloading the archives — and we have archives for decades,” adding: “It’s insane how much work there is. We could literally never record another song and have a release every two months for the next 20 years. Easy. There’s alternate versions, there’s live versions, there’s acoustic versions. So we’re going to actually kill people with content.”

In the meantime, fans can start getting amped for their forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced reunion album, Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., due out November 16th. Stream the aforementioned “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” below.